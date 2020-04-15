Hit by unpredictable market, investors turn to astrologers for stability

Isaac Newton is famously believed to have said that he could predict the motion of heavenly bodies, but not the madness of crowds after losing a fortune in the stock market. are increasingly turning to experts in the motion of planets to help them with their trading strategies amid a see-sawing market.

The spread of Covid-19 and the accompanying mayhem caused the S&P BSE Sensex to drop over 38.5 per cent from its

all-time high of 42273.9 to a low of 25981.2 on 23rd March. Those in the astrology, astronomy and even numerology segment have seen an increase in the number of calls they have received in the same period.

Anant Acharya, independent trader and advisor saidthat he is now receiving hundreds of calls asking for advice on the

market. So much so that he’s stopped picking all of them. He offers views based on a mix of and astronomy with

a mix of technical analysis to predict where the will go. His clients include high net worth individuals and traders looking to understand what’s happening, of which there has been no dearth in the recent past.

“In the last one month there has been a large increase,” he said.

Sanjay B Jumaani who describes himself as an astro-numerologist said that he has seen a 25-30 per cent increase in the number of calls in spite of the fact that he has had to shut down his office because of Covid-19.



A lot of his meetings now happen through video-conferencing. Demand suggests that he would have more clients

coming in if the illness did not exclude public movement.

“Numbers would be even higher,” he said. Those who have approached him include people from the fund management industry too, he says. He typically asks people to buy different asset classes based on what might suit them astrologically, (for example, someone who is associated with earth astrologically may do better with property than others, according to him). So a family looking to buy property is asked to purchase it in the name of the family member who is astrologically better suited to owning the asset. Such advice is not for fund managers since they can have many hundreds of clients per scheme with as many different dates of birth.



Those in the fund management industry are therefore offered more generic advise such as which sector may do well, and general market direction, he said.



Deven Choksey is managing director of KRChoksey Investment Managers and a market veteran. He says that people may be turning to such advice because of the prevailing atmosphere of fear about what is happening. While everything has its place, he believes that investing success may depend more on better understanding the tangible issues

surrounding the operations of a firm.



“I think what prevails is the fundamental aspect of the company and the business,” he said.



The search for answers through does not seem restricted to the market. There seems an increasing attempt to seek it out in India, shows data from Google Trends, which tracks what people are searching for on the internet. The search term ‘astrology’ has seen a surge since the middle of March in India. The last available data for the week ending 12thApril shows a value of 100, suggesting that India’s searches for have peaked compared in the period under consideration. It was at 59 for the week ending March 1st 2020.



Remarkably, Newton’s own losses in the stock market occurred in 1720, exactly 300 years ago.