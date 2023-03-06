JUST IN
Mahanagar Gas surges 7% to hit 52-week high on acquisition of Unison Enviro
Home construction: Analysts bet on pipe makers; wary on tile, paint segment
Stock Market Live: Sensex rises 550pts, smallcaps outrun; IT index up 1%
Stocks to Watch: Power Grid, HDFC, Mahanagar Gas, Naukri, IEX, Zydus Life
India's market capitalisation-to-GDP ratio slips to 95 in FY23, shows data
Street Signs: Nifty50 rises, Whirlpool of India may face F&O axe, and more
Only one woman for every eight on India Inc payroll: CFA study
Improving outlook, upgrades to keep wheels turning for auto companies
M-cap of 5 of top 10 valued cos climbs Rs 88,605 cr; SBI, ICICI top gainers
Global trends, FPI trading activity to drive mkts in shortened wk: Analysts
You are here: Home » Markets Â» News
Traders can adopt buy on dips strategy on Nifty, Bank Nifty: Ravi Nathani
icon-arrow-left
Mahanagar Gas surges 7% to hit 52-week high on acquisition of Unison Enviro
Business Standard
Web Exclusive

Home construction: Analysts bet on pipe makers; wary on tile, paint segment

The combined market size of the building material sector could touch Rs 2.7 trillion by FY26 from Rs 1.3 trillion in FY22

Topics
Construction | Markets | Paint stocks

Nikita Vashisht  |  New Delhi 

Home construction: Analysts bet on pipe makers; wary on tile, paint segment

Despite expectations of a pick-up in construction activity during the seasonally strong January-March quarter (Q4), analysts are cautiously optimistic on the building material sector – encompassing paints, pipes, wood panels, tiles, metals, and cement – as volatile input costs, coupled with fears of a global slowdown, is making demand projections uncertain.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Construction

First Published: Mon, March 06 2023. 10:01 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.