ICICI Prudential MF, it's chief Nimesh Shah settle IPO case with Sebi

-
ALSO READ
Sebi launches proceedings against ICICI Prudential MF, to probe officials
ICICI Prudential MF sells I-Sec shares and starts paying back investors
ICICI Prudential MF seeks clarity from Sebi on compensation to investors
35 ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund schemes invest Rs 25 bn in Bharat-22 ETF
Chanda Kochhar to face ICICI Securities shareholders today at AGM
-
ICICI Prudential Asset Management, its chief Nimesh Shah Thursday settled a Sebi probe into alleged violation of mutual fund norms over their investments in IPO of the fund house's sister concern ICICI Securities.
The fund house has paid Rs 8.9 million, while Shah has remitted Rs 680,000 towards settlement fees, Sebi said in an order, under which an entity is allowed to settle charges by paying a penalty without admission or denial of guilt.
"The pending adjudication proceedings initiated against applicants...in respect of the... alleged violations against the applicants namely; ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company and Nimesh Shah, are disposed of," the regulator said.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU