JUST IN
You are here: Home » Markets » Mutual Funds

Rupee jumps 77 paise to 69.85 against USD, breaches 70-mark after 3 months
Business Standard

ICICI Prudential MF, it's chief Nimesh Shah settle IPO case with Sebi

The fund house has paid Rs 8.9 million, while Shah has remitted Rs 680,000 towards settlement fees

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

ICICI Securities
Photo: Kamlesh Pednekar

ICICI Prudential Asset Management, its chief Nimesh Shah Thursday settled a Sebi probe into alleged violation of mutual fund norms over their investments in IPO of the fund house's sister concern ICICI Securities.

The fund house has paid Rs 8.9 million, while Shah has remitted Rs 680,000 towards settlement fees, Sebi said in an order, under which an entity is allowed to settle charges by paying a penalty without admission or denial of guilt.

"The pending adjudication proceedings initiated against applicants...in respect of the... alleged violations against the applicants namely; ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company and Nimesh Shah, are disposed of," the regulator said.
First Published: Thu, November 29 2018. 18:20 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements