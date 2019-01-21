IDBI Bank shares tumble over 3% after 51% stake acquisition by LIC

Shares of Monday fell over 3 per cent on a day when insurance behemoth announced completion of 51 per cent stake acquisition in the bank.

Stock of the bank slumped 3.17 per cent to Rs 56.50 on the BSE. Intra-day, it went down to touch a low of Rs 56.20.

On the NSE, the shares slipped 3.09 per cent to end at Rs 56.40. During the trading session, the scrip touched a low of Rs 56.05.

"The deal, conceptualised in June 2018, is envisaged as a win-win situation for both and with an opportunity to create enormous value for shareholders, customers & employees of both entities through mutual synergies," said in a BSE filing.

In August last year, the Cabinet approved the acquisition of controlling stake by Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) as a promoter in the bank through a combination of preferential allotment and open offer of equity.

IDBI Bank has about 1.5 crore retail customers and about 18,000 employees. With this deal, will have a strategic investment in a large bancassurance channel, thereby increasing its productivity and reducing distribution costs.

Besides, the bank has decided to continue with the existing top management, including Rakesh Sharma as the managing director of the bank.

The bank's board also approved the appointment of Rajesh Kandwal as an additional director and LIC's nominee director on the board of IDBI Bank.

Kandwal is the director and the chief executive officer of LICHFL Care Homes Ltd.