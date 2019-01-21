JUST IN
You are here: Home » Markets » News

ICICI Securities hits new low; falls 19% in one week on weak Q3 results
Business Standard

Union Bank declines 5% post Q3 results announcement

Net NPAs came in at 8.27 per cent against 8.42 per cent in the September quarter. In the year-ago quarter, numbers stood at 6.96 per cent.

SI Reporter  |  New Delhi 

rupee, rupee falls

Shares of Union Bank plunged as much as 5 per cent in the intra-day deals on Monday after the lender reported net profit of Rs 153.2 crore for October-December quarter of FY19. The bank had posted loss of Rs 1,250 crore in the year-ago period.

Percentage wise, net NPAs came in at 8.27 per cent against 8.42 per cent in the September quarter. In the year-ago quarter, numbers stood at 6.96 per cent. Net interest income (NII) fell 2.1 per cent YoY.

Basic earnings per share (EPS) was Re 1.31 against Rs 1.19 in the previous quarter of FY19. In the year-ago quarter, EPS stood at (-) Rs 16.63.

At 02:50 am, the stock was trading 88.05 a piece on BSE, down 4.60 per cent.
First Published: Mon, January 21 2019. 15:01 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements