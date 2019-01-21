Union Bank declines 5% post Q3 results announcement

-
ALSO READ
ICICI Bank hits all-time high on hopes of strong Q3 numbers
Bandhan Bank Q3 net climbs 10% YoY to Rs 331 crore; stock surges over 4%
Infosys to announce Q3 results today: Here's what analysts expect
Infosys Q3: Company raises FY19 revenue guidance; approves share buyback
ICICI Securities stk drops 6% on weak Q3 nos; loses 38% since market debut
-
Shares of Union Bank plunged as much as 5 per cent in the intra-day deals on Monday after the lender reported net profit of Rs 153.2 crore for October-December quarter of FY19. The bank had posted loss of Rs 1,250 crore in the year-ago period.
Percentage wise, net NPAs came in at 8.27 per cent against 8.42 per cent in the September quarter. In the year-ago quarter, numbers stood at 6.96 per cent. Net interest income (NII) fell 2.1 per cent YoY.
Basic earnings per share (EPS) was Re 1.31 against Rs 1.19 in the previous quarter of FY19. In the year-ago quarter, EPS stood at (-) Rs 16.63.
At 02:50 am, the stock was trading 88.05 a piece on BSE, down 4.60 per cent.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU