Union Bank declines 5% post Q3 results announcement

Shares of plunged as much as 5 per cent in the intra-day deals on Monday after the lender reported net profit of Rs 153.2 crore for October-December quarter of FY19. The bank had posted loss of Rs 1,250 crore in the year-ago period.

Percentage wise, net came in at 8.27 per cent against 8.42 per cent in the September quarter. In the year-ago quarter, numbers stood at 6.96 per cent. Net interest income (NII) fell 2.1 per cent YoY.

Basic earnings per share (EPS) was Re 1.31 against Rs 1.19 in the previous quarter of FY19. In the year-ago quarter, EPS stood at (-) Rs 16.63.

At 02:50 am, the stock was trading 88.05 a piece on BSE, down 4.60 per cent.