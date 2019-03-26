IL&FS defaults, liquidity crunch may lead to M&As between banks and NBFCs

“There will soon be a saturation point for large non-banking finance companies (NBFCs) particularly for those with assets upwards of Rs 75,000 crore. Capital First went ahead and merged with a bank.

I believe more such innovative structures will follow,” says Jaspal Singh Bindra, executive chairman, Centrum Group and former Asia-Pacific head of Standard Chartered Bank. He will not tell you if he’s in talks with the like-minded, but a new plot is being scripted. The blowout at Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services (IL&FS), the ensuing liquidity crunch, tighter ...