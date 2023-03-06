JUST IN
Business Standard

Improving outlook, upgrades to keep wheels turning for auto companies

In addition to volumes, margins, too, are expected to expand

Topics
Automotive | Automobile | Maruti Suzuki India

Ram Prasad Sahu  |  Mumbai 

auto, manufacturing, automobile, cars, car

The S&P BSE Auto Index has been one of the biggest outperformers among sectoral indices over the past year with returns of 26 per cent. By comparison, the benchmarks – the National Stock Exchange Nifty50 and the S&P BSE Sensex - managed about 6-8 per cent during this period. Improving demand, falling raw material costs, and rising product realisations, led by the premiumisation of portfolios, have led to a revision of growth estimates and upgrades by domestic brokerages.

First Published: Mon, March 06 2023. 06:12 IST

`
