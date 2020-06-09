JUST IN
India's gold imports fall 99% for a second month on Covid-19 lockdown

Inbound shipments fell to 1.3 tonnes last month from 105.8 tonnes a year earlier, according to a person familiar with the data

Bloomberg 

Imports by India have slumped by more than 80 per cent during the first five months of 2020 to 75.46 tonnes

Gold imports by India slumped by about 99 per cent for a second straight month in May, disrupted by lockdown.

Inbound shipments fell to 1.3 tonnes last month from 105.8 tonnes a year earlier, according to a person familiar with the data, who asked not to be identified as the information isn’t public. That comes after shipments plunged to 60 kg in April, the lowest monthly imports in at least a decade. Finance Ministry spokesman Rajesh Malhotra didn’t immediately respond to two calls to his mobile phone during office hours.

India has slowly started easing a lockdown that has grounded airlines and battered the economy since it was imposed on March 25. Still, jewellers aren’t optimistic of demand picking up before September at the earliest as financial stress remains elevated and local gold prices hover near record highs.

Imports by India have slumped by more than 80 per cent during the first five months of 2020 to 75.46 tonnes, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Titan, India’s biggest jeweller by market value, on Monday said its income from the jewellery unit fell nearly 6 per cent in the three months ended March, with a significant hit to sales in the second half of March as all stores were shut because of virus-related curbs.
First Published: Tue, June 09 2020. 23:31 IST

