India's valuation relative to EMs still less pricey than before, show data

-
ALSO READ
Markets retesting March 2020 low is within the realms of possibility
Indian hedge funds beat EM peers as markets shed 25% value amid Covid
Rising market tide lifts all boats: 95% of stocks have gained since May 18
Lockdown 3.0, global tension rattle markets; Sensex, Nifty crash nearly 6%
Markets score second weekly gain on easing lockdown; Sensex up nearly 1%
-
Indian stocks may still have room to run, if the historical price-earnings ratio against their emerging market (EM) peers is any guide.
While the S&P BSE Sensex Index is near the most expensive on record, its premium over the MSCI EM Index is only around 45 per cent, below its five-year average and down from 76 per cent in 2018.
Foreign investors have bought a net $6 billion of Indian shares this year — the only inflows to an emerging Asia market outside of China.
“The broader market is still fairly undervalued,” said Sumeet Rohra, a fund manager at Smartsun Capital Pte in Singapore, adding that gains have been concentrated in a small number of stocks.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU