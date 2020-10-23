India's valuation relative to EMs still less pricey than before, show data

Indian stocks may still have room to run, if the historical price-earnings ratio against their emerging market (EM) peers is any guide.



While the S&P BSE Index is near the most expensive on record, its premium over the MSCI EM Index is only around 45 per cent, below its five-year average and down from 76 per cent in 2018.





Foreign investors have bought a net $6 billion of Indian shares this year — the only inflows to an emerging Asia market outside of China.



“The broader market is still fairly undervalued,” said Sumeet Rohra, a fund manager at Smartsun Capital Pte in Singapore, adding that gains have been concentrated in a small number of stocks.