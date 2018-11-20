Indiabulls HF raises Rs 236.15 bn from 32 institutions via debt instruments

-
Indiabulls Housing Finance Tuesday said it has raised Rs 236.15 billion through various debt instruments from 32 financial institutions.
The fund raising is in line with the company's objectives of maintaining high liquidity and sustainable growth, the company said in a BSE filing.
"...as an aftermath of ILFS default, the liquidity issue for NBFC/HFC sector started on September 21, 2018. Since then in the last 2 months, Indiabulls Housing Finance has raised Rs 23,615 crore from 32 financial institutions in various debt instruments, securitization and sanctions," it said.
Of the total Rs 236.15 billion raised, Rs 174.1 billion is in the nature of long-term debt, it added.
