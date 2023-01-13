Indian gold prices hit record high, dampening demand, say dealers

-
-
MUMBAI (Reuters) - Indian gold futures hit a record high on Friday, tracking gains in overseas market, but the price rise dampened demand in the world's second biggest consumer of the precious metal, dealers said.
Local gold futures rose to 56,245 rupees ($691.45) per 10 grams, surpassing the previous record of 56,191 rupees hit in August 2020.
($1 = 81.3430 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by David Goodman)
First Published: Fri, January 13 2023. 15:33 IST
