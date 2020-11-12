Indian rupee set to return near pre-Covid-19 levels by March, says Nomura

-
ALSO READ
Rupee settles seven paise lower at 74.15 against US dollar
Rupee drops 13 paise to 73.73 against US dollar in early trade
Rupee depriciates13 paise to 73.41 against US dollar in early trade
Rupee falls 29 paise to 73.64 against US dollar in opening session
Rupee skids 25 paise to 73.12 against US dollar in early trade
-
The Indian rupee is set to recover by March to levels seen before the coronavirus pandemic, thanks to a rare current account surplus and expectations that the central bank may be more tolerant of a stronger currency, according to Nomura Holdings Inc.
Nomura expects the rupee to bounce back to 72 per dollar by end-March, a level last seen in February. It sees sluggish oil prices to act as a tailwind for the net oil-importing nation, setting it on course to record its first current-account surplus since 2004.
“We see the rupee as an outperformer versus other high yielders,” said Dushyant Padmanabhan, strategist at Nomura Holdings in Singapore. The rupee is “placed quite well – the balance of payment improvement has been quite dramatic, and continues to benefit from the recent drop in oil prices.”
India’s currency rose from a two-month low last week ahead of U.S. election results to 74.5325 per dollar on Thursday. The rupee is Asia’s worst performer with a year-to-date loss of 4.2%. Traders have blamed heavy currency intervention by the Reserve Bank of India, though the nation’s economic outlook has also been blighted by the region’s biggest virus outbreak.
Padmanabhan sees the central bank changing its approach, especially as the broader risk-on sentiment after the U.S. election helps. “There are some reasons to expect the RBI to taper intervention – such as the already-elevated reserves and focus on transmission,” he said.
Signs of an economic recovery are also supporting the case for the rupee’s appreciation. The manufacturing purchasing managers index rose to its highest in about a decade last month, while foreign-direct investments surged 13% in the April-August period from a year ago.
Not everybody shares Nomura’s optimism. ICICI Bank Ltd.’s sees the rupee closer to 74 per dollar by fiscal year end. “The rupee remains overvalued in terms of RBI’s real effective exchange rate (REER) by more than 17%,” B. Prasanna, head of global markets, sales, trading and research said. That’s partly due to higher domestic inflation, and the RBI intervention is to manage this overvaluation, he added.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU