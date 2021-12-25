Indian stocks' winning streak loses momentum as foreign investors exit

-
ALSO READ
Bond yield rise may put pressure on stock valuations, rally in markets
Investors turn to hybrid funds on high valuations, shows data
Market valuation too demanding; divestment target may not be met: Nomura
FPI flows send IT stocks and valuations soaring this year, shows data
Margin pressures, valuations could cap returns on Wipro
-
The winning streak for Indian stocks is losing momentum as sentiment sours on the prospect of tighter monetary policy and smaller stimulus spending in the coming year. The Sensex has slumped 3.6 per cent since the end of September, halting a rally that ran for six straight quarters and doubled the index’s value.
Since reaching a record high in October, the gauge has approached a technical correction, with foreign investors pulling out more than $4 billion from market over the past three months. Historically high valuations have also made some analysts cautious.
India’s key equity gauges are trading at 20-21x their estimated forward 12-month profits compared with 12 times for the MSCI EM index.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU