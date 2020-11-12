Indigo Paints files papers with market regulator Sebi for Rs 1,000-cr IPO

-
ALSO READ
Sebi extends special dispensations given to firms wanting to go public
IRFC files papers with Sebi to float IPO of over 1.78 bn shares
Burger King files IPO papers with sebi; plans to raise Rs 542 crore
Gland Pharma receives Sebi's go-ahead to launch IPO pegged at Rs 5,000 cr
IPO market forecast remains moribund despite market regulator's concessions
-
Sequoia Capital-backed Indigo Paints has filed preliminary papers with markets regulator Sebi to raise about Rs 1,000 crore through an initial public offering (IPO).
The IPO comprises fresh issuance of stocks aggregating to Rs 300 crore and an offer-for-sale of up to 5,840,000 equity shares by private equity firm Sequoia Capital, through its two funds SCI Investments IV and SCI Investments V, and promoter, Hemant Jalan, according to the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP).
Net proceeds from the issue would be used for expansion of the existing manufacturing facility at Pudukkottai in Tamil Nadu, for purchasing of tinting machines and gyro shakers and repayment/prepayment of borrowings.
According to market sources, the IPO is expected to fetch Rs 1,000 crore.
Kotak Mahindra Capital Company, Edelweiss Financial Services and ICICI Securities are the book running lead managers to the issue.
The Pune-based company manufactures a range of decorative paints and has an extensive distribution network across the country.
As of September 30, 2020, the company has three manufacturing facilities located in Rajasthan, Kerala and Tamil Nadu.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU