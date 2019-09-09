Industry group pitches for removal of surcharge on category III AIFs

An industry association, comprising private equity and venture capital funds, and corporate/institutional advisers, has pitched for allowing a pass-through status for category III alternative investment funds (AIFs), which are usually targeted at wealthy investors.

Indian Private Equity & Venture Capital Association (IVCA), the apex association for PE and VC firms, has shot a letter to this effect to the finance ministry a few days back, said two people familiar with the matter. Pass-Through status for category III funds has been a long-pending industry demand, but gains ...