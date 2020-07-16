Infosys soars 10% after Q1 showing; Sensex ends 419 points higher

Equity benchmark rallied 420 points on Thursday, led by stellar gains in IT major Infosys, even as global faced selling pressure amid spiking coronavirus cases. After a choppy start, the 30-share BSE gained momentum towards the end of the session. It finally closed 419.87 points, or 1.16 per cent, higher at 36,471.68.



Similarly, the NSE Nifty surged 121.75 points, or 1.15 per cent, to end at 10,739.95. was the top performer in the pack, rallying 9.56 per cent, a day after the IT major posted a stronger-than-expected 12.4 per cent rise in first quarter consolidated net profit to Rs 4,272 crore.



M&M, Nestle India, IndusInd Bank, Kotak Bank, HCL Tech, Bajaj Finance and Axis Bank were the other gainers, spurting up to 3.81 per cent.

On the other hand, Tech Mahindra, ITC, NPTC, PowerGrid, Titan and ICICI Bank finished with losses of up to 2.54 per cent.