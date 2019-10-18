Infosys, TCS, Wipro: Trading strategies for IT stocks post their Q2 results

The second quarter results for financial year 2019 – 20 (Q2FY20) of information technology (IT) majors have been a mixed bag. For Q2, Wipro posted a 35.1 per cent rise in its net profit at Rs 2,552 crore. During the quarter, consolidated revenues of the Bengaluru-headquartered firm rose 4 per cent on year-on-year (YoY) basis at Rs 15,125 crore.

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), on the other hand, posted 1.8 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in its net profit at Rs 8,042 crore for Q2FY20. On a sequential basis, the numbers slipped 1.09 per cent. For the period under review, ...