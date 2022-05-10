Inox Green Energy board approves proposal to raise Rs 900 cr via IPO

-
ALSO READ
Inox Green Energy Services scraps IPO plans; withdraws draft papers
Inox Wind Energy gets shareholders' nod to raise up to Rs 90 crore
PVR-Inox combined pipeline at 2,000 screens; plan to double in seven years
Inox Group reaches settlement over division of business; stocks rise
Inox Wind net loss widens to Rs 63.95 cr in December quarter
-
Inox wind arm Inox Green Energy Services' board on Monday approved a proposal to raise Rs 900 crore through an initial public offer (IPO).
The proposed IPO will comprise fresh issuance of equity shares aggregating up to Rs 500 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of equity shares by certain shareholders to the tune of Rs 400 crore, Inox Wind said in a BSE filing.
"Board of Directors of our Company's material subsidiary, Inox Green Energy Services Ltd (Earlier known as Inox Wind Infrastructure Services Ltd) (IGESL) in their meeting held today i.e. May 9, 2022, has accorded a fresh approval to the fundraising... by way of an initial public offer," it added.
Inox Wind informed that the Board of Directors also accorded its approval to participate in the proposed offer for the sale of equity shares aggregating up to Rs 400 crore.
The public issue will be subject to market conditions, receipt of applicable approvals and other considerations.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU