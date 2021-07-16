Investors to get option to block securities in demat accounts: Sebi

-
ALSO READ
IIFL bid wins Karvy's 1.1 million demat customers, Axis takes trading a/cs
Attach bank, demat accounts to recover due amount in Avon Corp case: Sebi
A substantial fall in installation of PoS machines in India: Report
ED transfers Rs 5,600-cr UBL shares to recovery officer's demat account
Just profit booking? Why investors are staying away from equity MFs
-
Investors will soon have the option to block securities on their respective demat accounts for sale transactions apart from the existing early pay-in mechanism.
In a circular issued on Friday, markets regulator Sebi said the "block mechanism" in the demat accounts of clients undertaking sale transactions would be available from August 1.
Under the Early Pay-In (EPI) system, shares are transferred from a client's demat account and those are transferred back in case the sale transaction is not executed.
With the block mechanism, shares of a client intending to make a sale transaction will be blocked in the client's demat account in favour of the clearing corporation concerned.
If the sale transaction is not executed, shares will continue to remain in the client's demat account and will be unblocked at the end of the T (Trade) day. Blocking of shares will be on 'time basis'.
The proposed facility of block mechanism is on an optional basis and EPI mechanism will also continue, Sebi said.
The watchdog's latest decision comes after it received representations from clients undertaking sale transactions.
In the early pay-in process, if the securities remain unsold, then, those are required to be returned back to the client's demat account, which take time and involve cost.
Depositories and clearing corporations will have to put in place an appropriate system by participants or members to make available the block mechanism for clients in the securities market, Sebi said.
With regard to process flow for block mechanism, Sebi said the securities lying in client's demat account will be blocked either by the client using depository's online system or eDIS mandate or through depository participant based on physical DIS (Delivery Instruction Slip) given by client or Power of Attorney (PoA) holder.
Depositories can block the securities in the client's demat account in respect of intra or inter depository transfer instruction till pay-in day. The blocked securities will be transferred only after checking against the client level net delivery obligation received from clearing corporations.
Further, depositories will provide the details of transfer instructions to clearing corporations for clients to avail the EPI benefit. The completion of the transaction will also be subject to whether orders match or not.
Brokers or clients will not be allowed to unblock securities if EPI benefit is provided by clearing corporations to clients for the same.
"When the client intends to block securities for a sale transaction, shares will remain blocked in favour of clearing corporation. If securities are blocked in favour of clearing corporation, then all margin would deemed to have been collected and penalty for short/ non-collection of margin including other margins shall not arise," Sebi said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU