Investors using Zerodha may face issues in selling stocks with CDSL

Investors of online brokerage house Zerodha on Monday said its users might face some problem while executing sell orders due to "an issue" related to depository CDSL.
It tweeted, "You may face an issue with authorizing the sale of your stocks due to an issue with CDSL. We are in touch with CDSL to have the issue resolved at the earliest."
"You can now skip CDSL authorisation if you wish to sell your holdings on Kite until CDSL resolves the authorisation issue. Please make sure to authorise your holdings by 5 PM," Zerodha said in another tweet.
Central Depository Services (India) Limited (CDSL) has not commented on the issue.
CDSL, which is one of the leading depositories, allows investors to deposit securities by opening an account in an electronic form (dematerialised).
