Investors' wealth jumps Rs 2.19 trillion in two days of market rally

Investors' wealth has jumped by Rs 2.19 lakh crore in two days of market rally, with the market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies reaching a fresh record of Rs 2,31,74,726 crore.
Gaining for the second straight session, the 30-share BSE Sensex closed 395.33 points or 0.75 per cent higher at 52,880 on Monday. The benchmark had closed 166.07 points higher on Friday.
Following the buoyant sentiment, the market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms zoomed Rs 2,19,283.79 crore in two days to its all-time high of Rs 2,31,74,726 crore.
"Overall sentiment were positive on account of fall in COVID-19 infections and indications of more availability of vaccines. Hopes of a sustained reopening of the economy led to buying in sectors which were most affected by COVID," said Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services.
In Monday's trade, State Bank of India was the biggest gainer in the 30 frontline companies pack, gaining 1.92 per cent, followed by Tata Steel, L&T, Bajaj Finserv, Larsen & Toubro and Axis Bank.
In contrast, Tech Mahindra, Dr Reddy's, HCL Tech, Titan, Bharti Airtel and TCS were the laggards, falling up to 1.34 per cent.
In the broader market, the BSE mid-cap and small-cap indices gained up to 0.78 per cent.
From sectoral indices, only power closed lower, while realty topped the chart with a gain of 2.84 per cent, followed by metal at 1.49 per cent.
