Latest news LIVE updates: PM Modi to address webinar on divestment today

The Election Commission of India (ECI) is scheduled to hold a meeting today to finalise the upcoming Assembly elections of five states, ANI reported, quoting ECI. The poll-bound states are - West Bengal, Kerala, Assam, Puducherry and Tamil Nadu.
Modi will address a webinar on implementation of divestment-related announcements made in the Union Budget today. The meeting will be attended by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and officials from finance and other government departments.
The Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government in Rajasthan will present its third budget today, which will be a paperless exercise.
The Supreme Court's final hearing today on the plea by women officers in the Indian Army who had approached the Apex Court over non-implementation of its Apex Court order to grant them a permanent commission.
Last year, the Top Court had ordered the Central government to grant Permanent Commission (PC) to them in the Army's non-combat support units on par with their male counterparts.
The Telangana government has decided to start classes for sixth to eighth standard students from today.
Stay tuned for the latest news of the day.
