IPOs of small and medium enterprises see a record run so far this year

Challenging market condition notwithstanding, the initial public offerings (IPOs) of small and medium enterprises (SMEs) have seen a record run in 2018. So far this year, 133 companies have raised close to Rs 22 billion through their maiden offerings on the SME platforms of the BSE and the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

While the number of IPOs this year is same as last year, the amount raised is 30 per cent higher. The capital mobilised by SMEs through the stock exchange platforms is also the highest since their introduction in 2012. On the other hand, volatility in the ...