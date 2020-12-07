It's likely value-oriented stocks will outperform, says Nippon India MF CIO

Stocks may look expensive after a sharp rebound from March lows, but the markets are at a fair level now, says Manish Gunwani, CIO-equity investments, Nippon India Mutual Fund. In an interview to Samie Modak, he says the value theme may pay off next year.

Edited excerpts: The benchmark indices are up more than 70 per cent from March lows. Do you think the markets have run ahead of fundamentals? While there seems an optical disconnect between the markets and the economy, there are a few points to be kept in mind. First, both global and domestic economic recoveries have been far ...