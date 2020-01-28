JUST IN
You are here: Home » Markets » News

India-dedicated funds see outflows of $5.4 billion, shows EPFR data

Govt starts search for next Sebi chief; Ajay Tyagi's term ends on 1 March
Business Standard

ITI FPO subscribed 9% a day before close; firm plans to raise Rs 1,300 cr

The price band for the FP0 is Rs 72-Rs 77 per share

BS Reporter 

IPOs, funding

The follow-on offering (FPO) of ITI, a government-owned technology firm operating in the telecom sector, was subscribed 9 per cent on Monday. The FPO closes on Tuesday. The price band for the FP0 is Rs 72-Rs 77 per share. The firm is looking to raise fresh capital of over Rs 1,300 crore. The issue will lead to dilution of 20 per cent.
First Published: Tue, January 28 2020. 01:37 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU