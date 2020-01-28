ITI FPO subscribed 9% a day before close; firm plans to raise Rs 1,300 cr

The follow-on offering (FPO) of ITI, a government-owned technology firm operating in the telecom sector, was subscribed 9 per cent on Monday. The FPO closes on Tuesday. The price band for the FP0 is Rs 72-Rs 77 per share. The firm is looking to raise fresh capital of over Rs 1,300 crore. The issue will lead to dilution of 20 per cent.
By continuing to use this site you consent to the use of cookies on your device as described in our Cookie Policy unless you have disabled them. You can change your Cookie Settings at any time but parts of our site will not function correctly without them.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU