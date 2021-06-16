Jubilant FoodWorks shares close nearly 2% higher after Q4 earnings

-
ALSO READ
Jubilant FoodWorks to bring US-based fast food chain Popeyes to India
Jubilant FoodWorks to acquire Fides Netherlands for about Rs 250 crore
Domino's India operator Jubilant Foodworks forms subsidiary in Netherlands
Jubilant FoodWorks Q4 net profit jumps over 3 fold to Rs 105.30 cr
Jubilant FoodWorks Q3 consolidated profit rises 22% to Rs 123.91 crore
-
Shares of Jubilant FoodWorks Ltd on Wednesday closed nearly 2 per cent higher after the company reported over three fold jump in its consolidated net profit for the fourth quarter ended March 2021.
The stock, which rose by 4.92 per cent to Rs 3,331.85 -- its 52-week high -- during the day on the BSE, closed at Rs 3,229.75, a gain of 1.71 per cent.
On the NSE, it closed 1.42 per cent higher at Rs 3,221.20.
Jubilant FoodWorks Ltd, which operates fast-food chains Domino's Pizza and Dunkin' Donuts, on Tuesday reported over three fold jump in its consolidated net profit at Rs 105.30 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2021.
The company had posted a net profit of Rs 32.53 crore in the January-March quarter a year ago, Jubilant FoodWorks Ltd (JFL) said in a regulatory filing.
Its revenue from operations was at Rs 1,037.85 crore, up 14.21 per cent, during the quarter under review, as against Rs 908.75 crore in the corresponding quarter of fiscal year 2019-20.
Meanwhile, in a separate fling, JFL informed its board in their meeting held on Tuesday approved recommendation of a final dividend of 60 per cent, which is Rs 6 per equity shares of the face value of Rs 10 each for the financial year 2020-21.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU