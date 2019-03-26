Kalpataru Power, DLF, Jet Airways and Suzlon Energy may hog the limelight

At 08:39 am, Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) were trading 11 points or 0.10 per cent higher at 11,376.50, signalling a flat to a positive start for Nifty50 index back home.

Here's a look at the top stocks that may remain in focus today -

Transmission: The company said on Monday that it has signed a pact to acquire an 85 per cent stake in Linjemontage i Grastorp AB, a Swedish engineering and construction company.

ITC, RIL: According to a report by The Economic Times, the retail unit of Reliance Industries has acquired ITC's mid-segment menswear brand John Players.

DLF: The real-estate developer will raise around Rs 3,000 crore through QIP at a floor price of Rs 193.01 per equity share.

NTPC: The state-owned power giant on Monday said unit-3 of Bongaigaon thermal power project with 250 MW capacity will begin commercial operation from midnight, which will increase the plant's generation capacity to 750 MW.

Suzlon Energy Monday said it has completed the sale of its two arms - SE Solar and Gale Solarfarms - to CLP Wind Farms for a total consideration of Rs 99.09 crore.

Jet Airways: Naresh Goyal’s reign at Jet Airways, the company he founded 25 years ago, ended on Monday as he stepped down as chairman of the board and transferred control to the lenders. Goyal's wife Anita and Etihad representative Kevin Knight also resigned.

Mindtree: The board of will take a call on buyback in a meeting in Bengaluru today.

Future Retail said Monday it has reappointed Kishore Biyani as its managing director and Rakesh Biyani as its joint managing director for three years.