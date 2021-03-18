JUST IN
You are here: Home » Markets » IPOS » News

Precious Metals: Gold gains Rs 105; silver jumps by Rs 1,073
Business Standard

Kalyan Jewellers' IPO sees muted demand; Nazara gets overbooked

Analysts said Kalyan's weak performance in the previous three financial years coupled with slowdown in the economy weighed on investor sentiment

Topics
Kalyan Jewellers | Nazara Technologies

Sundar Sethuraman  |  Mumbai 

IPO
(Illustration: Ajay Mohanty)

The three initial public offerings (IPOs) got a mixed bag response from investors. Kerala-based gold retailer Kalyan Jewellers’ maiden offering, which closed on Thursday, managed to garner just 2.64 times subscription. Meanwhile, the IPO of gaming company Nazara Technologies was subscribed more than 10 times. Suryoday Small Finance Bank too has received muted response so far. Both Nazara and Suryoday issues close on Friday. This has been a busy week for IPOs with six issues raising a cumulative Rs 4,524 crore.
.

Analysts said Kalyan’s weak performance in the previous three financial years coupled with slowdown in the economy weighed on investor sentiment. On the other hand, investors are attracted towards the Nazara IPO given the rare investment opportunity in an online gaming and tech-education firm.

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Thu, March 18 2021. 18:18 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.