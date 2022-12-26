JUST IN
Indigo, SpiceJet: After a dismal 2022, will aviation stocks soar in 2023?
Will primary market investors remain steadfast in 2023?
Dreamfolks hits new low, falls 35% from listing price on Covid-19 fears
Usha Martin surges 13% on heavy volumes; stock nears record high
NDTV gains 5% as founders plan to sell 27.26% stake to Adani group
Thanks to Adani, India to rank among 2022's best-performing stock markets
MARKET LIVE: Sensex up 600 pts, Midcap, Smallcap indices surge up to 2.5%
Stocks to Watch: Suven Pharma, Telecom, Restaurant, Travel, DLF, Tata Power
Street signs: Trading hour extension, markets down the chimney, and more
Stocks of realty, consumer services firms are FPIs' stocking stuffers
You are here: Home » Markets Â» News
Indigo, SpiceJet: After a dismal 2022, will aviation stocks soar in 2023?
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

L&T gains 2% on 'significant' order wins for its water treatment business

The company did not disclose the exact value of the orders. The value of the project is between Rs 1,000 crore to Rs 2,500 crore, as per L&T

Topics
Buzzing stocks | L&T  | Markets

SI Reporter  |  Mumbai 

infrastructure

Shares of Larsen & Toubro (L&T) rose 2 per cent to Rs 2,108 on the BSE in Monday’s intra-day trade after the company said it secured significant orders for its water and effluent treatment business.

The company bagged an order from the Tumakuru Industrial Township Limited (TITL) under the Chennai Bengaluru Industrial Corridor (CBIC) along with repeat orders from the Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage Board (TWAD Board), funded by the Asian Development Bank (ADB), L&T said in a press release.

The company did not disclose the exact value of the orders. The value of the project is between Rs 1,000 crore to Rs 2,500 crore, as per L&T.

The order from TITL is to construct, operate and maintain infrastructure works at the Tumakuru Node, Karnataka on an EPC basis.

This project is part of the Union government's flagship program-- ‘Development of Industrial Corridors‘ under the National Industrial Corridor Development and Implementation Trust (NICDIT), the apex body overseeing integrated development of all industrial corridors across the country.

Further, the orders from TWAD Board are to provide ’Underground Sewerage Scheme (UGSS)’ works at Coimbatore.

Meanwhile, recently L&T has outperformed the market by gaining 2 per cent in the past one month as compared to a 3 per cent decline in the S&P BSE Sensex.

In the past three months and six months, the stock price of the capital goods giant has appreciated 13 per cent and 40 per cent, respectively. However, despite today’s gains, L&T has shed down 4 per cent over the last week versus a 2 per cent decline in the benchmark index. The stock had hit a record high of Rs 2,211 on December 16.

Analysts at Prabhudas Lilladher believe that L&T is well-placed to benefit from overall diversified tender prospects with better order conversion in domestic market, significant traction in capex from oil exporting countries, mainly in hydrocarbon segment, and expected uptick in private capex.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Buzzing stocks

First Published: Mon, December 26 2022. 13:08 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.