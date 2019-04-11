Large-cap may continue to out perform: Max Life Insurance's Mihir Vora

We expect earnings growth of 15-20 per cent in 2019-20 (FY20), driven by banking and financials, says Mihir Vora, director & chief investment officer, Max Life Insurance. In an interview with Ashley Coutinho, he says the current valuations are high, compared to the long-term trend, indicating markets may not go up in line with earnings.

Edited excerpts: What is your outlook for the market? We expect markets to be volatile this year, with a positive bias. We expect good earnings growth of 15-20 per cent in FY20. A large portion of earnings growth is likely to be driven by ...