Laxmi Organic makes decent debut, lists at 20% premium over issue price

-
ALSO READ
Stocks to watch: Laxmi Organic, Craftsman, Jubilant Food, BoI, RVNL, Airtel
Laxmi Organic Industries IPO opens today: All you need to know
Laxmi Organic IPO bought 107 times; Nazara Technologies opens strong
Stocks to watch: Mrs Bectors, Airtel, Vedanta, HDFC, Orient Bell, Dish TV
Home First Finance lists at 19% premium over issue price of Rs 518
-
Shares of Laxmi Organic Industries made a healthy debut on the bourses on Thursday as they got listed at Rs 156.20, a 20 per cent premium over its issue price of Rs 130 per share on the BSE. Meanwhile, on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the stock opened at Rs 155.50 against the issue price.
Post listing, the stock of the speciality chemicals company hit a high of Rs 162.05 and a low of Rs 143 on the BSE. At 10:01 am, it was trading at Rs 152.90, 18 per cent higher over its issue price. In comparison, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 0.86 per cent at 48,758 points.
The initial public offer (IPO) of Laxmi Organic Industries had received a robust response from the investors. The issue was subscribed 107 times, led by institutional and high networth investors. The non-institutional investors’ portion was subscribed nearly 218 times, qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) quota 175 times and retail investors' portion 20 times, the data shows.
Laxmi Organic Industries is a leading manufacturer of acetyl intermediates and speciality intermediates. Its products are currently divided into two broad categories viz. acetyl intermediates and speciality intermediates. Acetyl intermediates include ethyl acetate, acetaldehyde, fuel-grade ethanol and other proprietary solvents while speciality intermediates comprise ketene, diketene derivatives viz. esters, acetic anhydride, amides, arylides and other chemicals.
In an IPO note, analysts at ICICI Securities said that they believe valuations are on the higher side given it is a commodity business. The brokerage firm also believes that the upcoming incremental opportunity from fluorospecialties division for three/four years forward is also largely discounted in the price and thus leaves limited opportunity on the table.
The proceeds from the fresh issue will be used for investment in a wholly-owned subsidiary, Yellowstone Fine Chemicals Private Limited (YFCPL), for part-financing its capital expenditure requirements, funding capital expenditure requirements for expansion of the company’s SI Manufacturing, and funding working capital requirements of the company.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU