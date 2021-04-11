Led by US, global markets should see happy FY22: IIFL's R Venkataraman

The recent movement curbs, especially in Maharashtra and Delhi, have kept the markets nervous over the last week. R VENKATARAMAN, chairman, IIFL Securities, tells Puneet Wadhwa in an interview that he will use a correction in the markets to buy stocks and sees a 10-12 per cent return in FY22.

Edited excerpts: What’s your outlook for the markets in FY22? The Nifty is at 21x FY22 earnings per share (EPS) and looks good to hold its rating from a 12-month perspective. In the short run (the next six months), there may be hiccups like high interest rates in the US, need for the ...