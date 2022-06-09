LIC slips for 8th straight day on muted growth, down 24% from issue price

Shares of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) continue to reel under pressure and hit a new low of Rs 723.20, down 2 per cent on the BSE in Thursday’s trade after the insurance behemoth reported a muted growth in the month of May.

The stock of state-owned insurer quoted lower for the eight straight trading day, and has declined 14 per cent during the period. The stock now trades at the lowest level since its debut on May 17, 2022. With the recent decline, the stock now quotes at a significant 24 per cent discount when compared with its issue price of Rs 949 per share. At the time of the IPO, retail investors were allotment shares at Rs 905 apiece, while policyholders received allottment at Rs 889 per share.

LIC is the only public sector life insurance company in India and primary competitors are private life insurance companies in India. Private sector insurance companies have been growing faster than LIC and gaining market share. There is no assurance that LIC will not lose further market share, according to analysts.

Meanwhile, adjusting for Covid-19-driven turbulence in FY21 (initial stringent lockdown) and FY22 (Delta wave), on a 3Y CAGR basis, the private sector delivered Retail Weighted Received Premium (RWRP) growth of 14.6 per cent and LIC posted 6.5 per cent growth for year to date (YTD) financial year 2022-23 (FY23), Emkay Global Financial services said in its insurance sector update.

LIC’s YTDFY23 RWRP YoY growth of 46.8 per cent (vs. 70 per cent YoY for the private sector) and a 3Y CAGR of 6.5 per cent (vs. 14.6 per cent for private sector) reflects a continuation of slower growth for LIC vs. the private sector. Over the 3-year period, LIC’s RWRP market share has declined to 38.4 per cent in YTDFY23 from 43.7 per cent in YTDFY20, the brokerage firm said.

According to analysts, LIC’s inability to move up in the customer segment by significantly changing its product and distribution mix means that the company will continue to lose market share.

The long-term story of the private life insurers, that they are sustainably gaining market share from LIC, remains unchanged. Beyond near-term turbulence, the sector’s RWRP growth should broadly track nominal GDP growth, with private leaders growing faster than that and LIC growing slower, the brokerage firm said with ‘Hold’ rating on LIC with a target price of Rs 875 per share.



