Liquor prices in UP increase with 'corona cess'

-
ALSO READ
Liquor prices in Maharashtra likely to rise 10-15% after tax hike
Delhi reduces legal drinking age to 21 from 25; restaurateurs cheer move
There is no provision to take credit of the agriculture infra cess: Expert
Understanding the zero-sum game of the new agriculture infra cess
Cess, surcharge share doubles to 19.9% of central taxes in FY21: Report
-
Liquor prices in Uttar Pradesh have increased after the state government imposed a 'corona cess' from Tuesday.
As per the state excise department order, the prices of liquor will be increased by Rs 10-40 per bottle.
The cess of Rs 10 has been imposed on regular-premium category liquor, Rs 20 on super premiere, Rs 30 on scotch and Rs 40 on liquor imported from abroad.
The prices of liquor were earlier increased last month. There was an increase of 10 to 20 per cent per bottle, while prices of beer were reduced from Rs 10 to Rs 20 per bottle.
Meanwhile, the state government has extended lockdown-like curfew in the state till May 6 morning. Night curfew will remain in place in all 75 districts daily. The state has recorded 288 fatalities and 29,192 new cases in the last 24 hours.
--IANS
amita/dpb
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU