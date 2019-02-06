Loan against securities is a good option, but repay as quickly as possible

There are many times you have to raise cash in an emergency. Some of the instruments that can help do so include loans against shares, mutual funds, fixed-maturity plans, exchange-traded funds, insurance policies, government bonds, saving bonds, non-convertible debentures and National Savings Certificates.

Typically called loans against securities (LAS), most banks and other lenders give this option to borrowers. “If you are looking for an easy loan, then LAS is a very good option. Instead of liquidating your asset to arrange money during a financial emergency, you can use a ...