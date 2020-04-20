Lockdown 2.0: Some respite for construction firms, but road ahead is long

A majority of stocks such as Larsen & Toubro (L&T), Ashoka Buildcon and Dilip Buildcon among others have gained on the bourses post government allowing business activities to resume even as the continues. The resumption of some activities is certainly positive and the action is timely too, feel experts, but significant gains could be far away given the hurdles ahead for construction companies.

To begin with, there is still at least two months of time left before the onset of monsoon. Thus, the pre-monsoon construction activities and government projects can see some progress benefitting both companies and workers, feel experts such as Sandeep Upadhyay, Managing Director & CEO Centrum Infrastructure Advisory Limited.





Already precious months of construction have been lost and the resumption can start some economic revival. Certain projects also need to see adequate progress before onset of monsoon, say analysts. The in progress means that construction activities can happen in disciplined manner and planned better, leading to improved project execution. Besides, kick-starting construction activities increases hopes for workers and daily wage earners who are still there in the vicinity of projects.

The Covid-19 led disruption has impacted prospects of construction majors at a time of the year when order flows are at the peak (end of FY20) and maximum activity happens in June quarter before the onset of monsoon. Not surprising that most stock had corrected steeply, many by over half.

The bad part is that while there may be some respite, there is a long way to go. Companies may opt for force majeure and will also be getting extra time for completing projects without penalty. Even some relief will come on repayment of debt and working capital, term loan repayments, etc. But, non-fund based limits (facilities extended by banks which do not involve immediate cash outgo but can later crystallise into financial liability) like Letter of Credit, etc still need to be addressed, point out experts such as Upadhyay. The industry will need some kind of financial package and additional relief moving forward.



The bigger issue is that many state governments haven't significantly eased out the lockdown, which means that, if at all, construction activities will operate at sub-optimal levels. Issues regarding shortage of skilled labour also haven't eased. Since additional care needs to be taken for the safety of workers, expect costs to rise.

In this backdrop, companies with stronger balance sheet or those like Sadbhav Engineering who have been selling assets to lower leverage have an advantage. Analysts say that as the focus shifts to cash flows, they prefer companies with lower scale of operations and healthy balance sheets like Ahluwalia Contracts and KNR Constructions. Given the uncertainties, investors could look at some of these on declines.

CLSA though is more optimistic. The foreign brokerage believes that the government has little choice but to pump-prime the economy with its own capex, as the corporate tax cut failed to revive capital expenditure, and hence, the research house advises buying early-cycle plays, which happened to be at 10-year multiple lows such as L&T, J Kumar Infra, IRB, Sadbhav Engineerint and NCC following the sharp 15-45 per cent price corrections. The jury is out on this.