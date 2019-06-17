Lupin, Bharti Airtel, Voda Idea and Jet Airways among top stocks to watch

At 08:12 am, on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) were trading 4 points or 0.03 per cent higher at 11,835, indicating a subdued start for the Nifty50 index back home.

Here's a look at some of the companies whose shares are expected to trade actively in today's trade -

Lupin: Drug maker is recalling more than 18,000 bottles of an antibiotic drug used to treat bacterial infections from the US market. The drug is being recalled due to a “complaint received of metal piece identified in the product bottle prior to the reconstitution," USFDA said.

Aurobindo Pharma: Aurobindo Pharma Limited will invest up to $200 million on Capex and over five percent of sale value on Research and Development (R&D) during the current financial year.

Vedanta: Vedanta Ltd has lost about $200 million in profits ever since its copper smelter plant in Tamil Nadu was shut more than a year back after police fired on protesters and killed 13 people, Group Chairman Anil Agarwal said.

Reliance Infrastructure: A day after auditors raised a long list of concerns on Reliance Infrastructure’s (RInfra) financial reporting, company officials called it an overhang in the auditing environment after the IL&FS fiasco.

Bharti Airtel, Vodafone: According to a report by The Economic Times, the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has backed penalties of Rs 3,050 crore on and Vodafone Idea for allegedly denying Reliance Jio Infocomm adequate points of interconnection (PoIs) in 2016.

Jet Airways: As per reports, the Income Tax (IT) Department has summoned Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal for questioning in relation with an alleged case of tax invasion. Moreover, resolution plan of the beleaguered airline is likey to be taken today.





Cadila: It has received final approval from the USFDA for Omega-3-Acid Ethyl Esters Capsules

Divi's Labs: Divis Laboratories said its Unit-II at village Chippada, Bheemunipatnam District, Andhra Pradesh has had an inspection by the US-FDA from 10th June 2019 to 15th June, 2019. The inspection has been concluded with no 483 observations.

BHEL: State-run engineering firm BHEL on Sunday said it has won two orders worth Rs 800 crore for setting up solar energy capacity of 200 MW, and its solar photovoltaic portfolio has touched 1,000 MW mark with these orders.

DHFL: The company on Friday paid interest and principal of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) which was due on June 14.

Laurus Labs: Drug firm Laurus Labs June 14 said the US health regulator has made two observations after the inspection of its Visakhapatnam facility in Andhra Pradesh.

S Chand: As per reports, Sebi has fined company’s Chief Financial Officer Saurabh Mittal for violation of insider trading norms.