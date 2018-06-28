Lupin rises 2% on partnership with Mylan for Enbrel Biosimilar

-
ALSO READ
Lupin steps up focus on biosimilars with an eye on $24 bn global market
Lupin Pharmaceuticals eyes the next wave of growth in Japanese market
Biosimilar progress adds to Biocon's prospects as stock gains 14%
Lupin, Nichi-Iko to commercialise arthritis biosimilar in Japan
Mylan partnered Indian drug firms to keep R&D costs low
-
Under the terms of the agreement, Lupin will receive an up-front payment of $15 million and potential commercial milestones together with an equal share in net profits of the product.
Through the partnership agreement, Mylan will commercialize Lupin's proposed etanercept biosimilar in Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Africa and most markets throughout Asia, Lupin said in a press release.
Enbrel is a TNF-inhibitor indicated to treat certain autoimmune diseases, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, plaque psoriasis and ankylosing spondylitis. Enbrel had global brand sales of approximately $11.6 billion for the 12 months ending Dec. 31, 2017, according to IQVIA, it added.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU