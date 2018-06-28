Lupin rises 2% on partnership with Mylan for Enbrel Biosimilar

Shares of were up 2% at Rs 910 per share on the in noon deal after the company said it has partnered with to commercialize (Etanercept)

Under the terms of the agreement, will receive an up-front payment of $15 million and potential commercial milestones together with an equal share in net profits of the product.

Through the partnership agreement, will commercialize Lupin's proposed in Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Africa and most throughout Asia, said in a press release.

is a TNF-inhibitor indicated to treat certain autoimmune diseases, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, plaque psoriasis and ankylosing spondylitis. had global brand sales of approximately $11.6 billion for the 12 months ending Dec. 31, 2017, according to IQVIA, it added.