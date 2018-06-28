JUST IN
Business Standard

Lupin rises 2% on partnership with Mylan for Enbrel Biosimilar

Under the terms of the agreement, Lupin will receive an up-front payment of $15 million and potential commercial milestones together with an equal share in net profits of the product.

SI Reporter  |  Mumbai 

Lupin

Shares of Lupin were up 2% at Rs 910 per share on the BSE in noon deal after the company said it has partnered with Mylan to commercialize Enbrel (Etanercept) biosimilar.

Through the partnership agreement, Mylan will commercialize Lupin's proposed etanercept biosimilar in Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Africa and most markets throughout Asia, Lupin said in a press release.

Enbrel is a TNF-inhibitor indicated to treat certain autoimmune diseases, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, plaque psoriasis and ankylosing spondylitis. Enbrel had global brand sales of approximately $11.6 billion for the 12 months ending Dec. 31, 2017, according to IQVIA, it added.
First Published: Thu, June 28 2018. 13:18 IST

