M-cap of top 6 firms soars over Rs 1.11 trillion; TCS, Infosys lead gainers

-
ALSO READ
Eight of top-10 most valued firms add cumulatively over Rs 1.2 trn in m-cap
Four of top-10 firms add Rs 68,458 crore in m-cap; HUL, Infosys top gainers
ICICI Bank Q3: Treasury gains, stake sale in ICICI Sec to aid profitability
Kotak Mahindra Bank's consolidated net profit rises 36% in Q4FY21
HDFC jumps 4.4% from day's low; analysts see up to 26% upside post Q3 nos
-
Six of the 10 most valued companies added Rs 1,11,220.5 crore to their total market valuation last week, with Tata Consultancy Services and Infosys leading the gainers'' chart.
While Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), HDFC Bank, Infosys, HDFC, ICICI Bank and State Bank of India saw gains in their market valuation, Reliance Industries, Hindustan Unilever Limited, Bajaj Finance and Kotak Mahindra Bank witnessed a decline in their market capitalisation (mcap).
The mcap of Tata Consultancy Services zoomed Rs 30,961.06 crore to Rs 12,50,538.30 crore, the most among the top-10 firms. Infosys added Rs 29,807.59 crore to its valuation which stood at Rs 6,70,915.93 crore last week.
The market valuation of HDFC Bank jumped Rs 19,838.88 crore to Rs 8,36,426.69 crore and that of State Bank of India by Rs 14,234.76 crore to Rs 3,82,642.72 crore. ICICI Bank''s valuation rose by Rs 12,775.99 crore to Rs 4,49,166.77 crore and that of HDFC by Rs 3,602.22 crore to Rs 4,52,778.40 crore.
In contrast, Reliance Industries'' market capitalisation declined by Rs 76,548.77 crore to Rs 13,34,009.02 crore. HUL''s mcap diminished by Rs 7,424.7 crore to Rs 5,75,449.55 crore and that of Kotak Mahindra Bank by Rs 5,084.82 crore to Rs 3,43,934.41 crore.
Bajaj Finance''s mcap declined by Rs 763.55 crore to Rs 3,66,662.44 crore.
In the ranking of top-10 firms, Reliance Industries was leading the chart, followed by Tata Consultancy Services, HDFC Bank, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever Limited, HDFC, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, Bajaj Finance and Kotak Mahindra Bank.
During the last week, the 30-share BSE benchmark gained 580.59 points or 1.10 per cent.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU