Madhabi Puri Buch appointed Sebi chairperson for a term of three years

Madhabi Puri Buch has been appointed as the chairperson for market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) for a period of three years. Her tenure as a whole-time member of Sebi ended in October 2021.
Puri Buch will be the first woman to head the securities market regulator, which has evolved to become one of the most important institutions in the financial market ecosystem. She is also the first person from the private sector to head Sebi.
Current chairman Ajay Tyagi’s tenure as Sebi chairman ends today. He served as chairman for five years. Puri Buch, who has been granted an initial term of three years, will assume charge on March 1.
Puri Buch has worked closely with Tyagi as she was the WTM between April 05, 2017 and October 04, 2021.
She has handled key portfolios such as surveillance, collective investment schemes and investment management.
An alumna of Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Ahmedabad, Buch has three decades of financial market experience. She joined ICICI Bank in 1989.
At the private lender, Buch worked in corporate finance, branding, treasury and loans, before moving to ICICI Securities. She headed the domestic investment bank before moving abroad, where she headed private equity firm Greater Pacific Capital. She later served as a consultant to the New Development Bank, set up by the BRICS bloc of nations.
