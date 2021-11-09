Mark Mobius bets on '50-year rally' in Indian stocks as China slows down

-
ALSO READ
Hold 10% of portfolio in gold as currencies will be devalued: Mark Mobius
Taiwan calls China's one country, two systems 'facade' intended to annexe
China won't attack during President Tsai's term, says Taiwan's official
Japan enters Taiwan-China fight with Covid-19 vaccine shipments to Taipei
United States passes bill to support Taiwan's participation in WHO
-
Veteran investor Mark Mobius has allocated almost half of his emerging-markets fund to India and Taiwan to help offset a slide in China shares that has dragged down returns from developing nations as a whole.
“India is on a 50-year rally,” even if there are short bouts of bear markets, Mobius said in an interview on Bloomberg Television. “India is maybe where China used to be 10 years ago,” he said, adding the government policies of unifying rules across states will help the country in the long run.
Mobius’ bullish view on India clashes with those of analysts at Morgan Stanley and Nomura Holdings Inc., who have downgraded the stock market after the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex Index more than doubled from a March 2020 low.
Emerging-market equities have trailed behind their developed-nation peers this year, held back by losses in China as the government has roiled markets with a widespread regulatory crackdown.
“People say emerging-markets look bad because China is dragging down the index, but they have to look at other areas such as India that are going up,” said Mobius, who founded Mobius Capital Partners LLP after a career at Franklin Templeton Investments.
graph
The Mobius Emerging Markets Fund has a combined 45% of its portfolio allocated to India and Taiwan, with tech hardware and software the biggest holdings in these markets. Indian software services provider Persistent Systems Ltd. and eMemory Technology Inc., a Taiwanese chip technology provider, were among its biggest stakes as of end-September. The stocks have both more than doubled this year.
That said, the decline in Chinese equities has presented some opportunities, Mobius said.
“The government has begun to regulate better, trying to avoid monopolies,” he said. “We are looking at small and medium-sized companies that will benefit from these changes where the government wants a more level playing field.”
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU