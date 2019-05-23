JUST IN
'Market rally post BJP win offers a good opportunity to rejig portfolio'
Business Standard
Market direction to depend on steps taken to accelerate growth: Nilesh Shah

Changing the orbit of Indian GDP growth from current 7 per cent to a higher level is what markets are expecting from the new government

Nilesh Shah | Kotak Mutual Fund  |  New Delhi 

Removal of political uncertainty is always a welcome situation from a markets point of view. Current mandate shows the maturity of voters in choosing a stable government. Now, with that uncertainty behind, the market will focus on steps taken by the government to encourage investment and give push to consumption, which is hitting a soft patch.

Market is looking at the second term of 'Modi Sarkar' to build on the foundation laid in the last term. India has good macros in the form of low inflation, better tax compliance, fiscal prudence, high foreign direct investments (FDI) and manageable current account deficit conditioned to oil remaining at current levels.

Now, the market believes that stage is set for accelerating growth to a higher level by tackling challenges like revival of investment and support consumption growth. Changing the orbit of Indian gross domestic product (GDP) growth from current 7 per cent to a higher level (eventually to aspirational double digit growth) is what markets are expecting from the second term of the government.

Markets are pricing in double-digit earnings growth over the next few years. From a risk-reward point of view, the market is delicately balanced. The direction of the market will depend on the steps that the government takes to accelerate growth.


Nilesh Shah is MD & CEO, Kotak Mutual Fund. Views expressed are his own.

First Published: Thu, May 23 2019. 14:47 IST

