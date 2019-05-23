Market direction to depend on steps taken to accelerate growth: Nilesh Shah

Removal of political uncertainty is always a welcome situation from a point of view. Current mandate shows the maturity of voters in choosing a stable government. Now, with that uncertainty behind, the market will focus on steps taken by the government to encourage investment and give push to consumption, which is hitting a soft patch.

Market is looking at the second term of 'Modi Sarkar' to build on the foundation laid in the last term. India has good macros in the form of low inflation, better compliance, fiscal prudence, high foreign direct investments (FDI) and manageable current account deficit conditioned to oil remaining at current levels.



Now, the market believes that stage is set for accelerating growth to a higher level by tackling challenges like revival of investment and support consumption growth. Changing the orbit of Indian gross domestic product (GDP) growth from current 7 per cent to a higher level (eventually to aspirational double digit growth) is what are expecting from the second term of the government.

are pricing in double-digit earnings growth over the next few years. From a risk-reward point of view, the market is delicately balanced. The direction of the market will depend on the steps that the government takes to accelerate growth.



