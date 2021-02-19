JUST IN
MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty signals a weak start; aviation stks, telcos in focus

LIVE markets: Aviation stocks (Indigo, Spicejet) and telecom stocks (Airtel, Voda Idea) will react to their latest monthly air passenger traffic and subscriber data, respectively

SI Reporter  | New Delhi 

The Indian markets are poised to open Friday's trade on a feeble note, amid subdued global cues. The SGX Nifty was down 42 points at 15,072, at 7:30 AM. Investors may, today, stick to stock-specific trading, while foreign fund flow, the Rupee's trajectory, and oil price movement will also be keenly tracked.

Besides, aviation stocks and telecom stocks will react to their latest monthly air passenger traffic and subscriber data, respectively.

Corporate results today

Mahindra CIE Automotive, Asian Tea & Exports, Binani Industries, Chromatic India, Sunedison Infrastructure, Uniply Decor, Uniply Industries and Uniworth Securities are scheduled to announce their quarterly earnings today.

Global cues

On Wall Street, the Dow Jones fell 0.38 per cent, the S&P 500 lost 0.44 per cent, and the Nasdaq 0.72 per cent. Asian stocks also pulled back on Friday. Australia’s benchmark ASX 200 index and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index dipped over 1 per cent, each, in early trading, while Japan’s Nikkei fell 0.9 per cent.

In commodities, Brent crude fell 41 cents, or 0.6 per cent, to settle at $63.93 a barrel.

(with inputs from Reuters)

