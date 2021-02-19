- Sensex skids for third day as global rally stalls; Nifty ends below 15,200
- PLI boost sends Dixon Technologies, Amber Enterprises stocks soaring
- Sebi cancels Kolar Sharex, Rajkumar C. Basantani as stock brokers
- Pumping in $33.8 bn so far this fiscal, FPIs' holding at record $592.5 bn
- Margin pressures may offset volumes gains for Schaeffler
- Wealthy PF investors may opt for debt funds as Budget changes tax rule
- LIC Housing wins in valuation, but its asset quality a drag: Analysts
- Amid privatisation buzz, Nifty PSU Bank index extends gains to 42% in Feb
- CS, Nomura turn 'overweight' on India; how much upside can one expect?
- RailTel IPO subscribed 42 times; firm heads for Rs 3,000 cr valuation
MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty signals a weak start; aviation stks, telcos in focus
LIVE markets: Aviation stocks (Indigo, Spicejet) and telecom stocks (Airtel, Voda Idea) will react to their latest monthly air passenger traffic and subscriber data, respectively
The Indian markets are poised to open Friday's trade on a feeble note, amid subdued global cues. The SGX Nifty was down 42 points at 15,072, at 7:30 AM. Investors may, today, stick to stock-specific trading, while foreign fund flow, the Rupee's trajectory, and oil price movement will also be keenly tracked.
Besides, aviation stocks and telecom stocks will react to their latest monthly air passenger traffic and subscriber data, respectively.
Corporate results today
Mahindra CIE Automotive, Asian Tea & Exports, Binani Industries, Chromatic India, Sunedison Infrastructure, Uniply Decor, Uniply Industries and Uniworth Securities are scheduled to announce their quarterly earnings today.
Global cues
On Wall Street, the Dow Jones fell 0.38 per cent, the S&P 500 lost 0.44 per cent, and the Nasdaq 0.72 per cent. Asian stocks also pulled back on Friday. Australia’s benchmark ASX 200 index and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index dipped over 1 per cent, each, in early trading, while Japan’s Nikkei fell 0.9 per cent.
In commodities, Brent crude fell 41 cents, or 0.6 per cent, to settle at $63.93 a barrel.
(with inputs from Reuters)
