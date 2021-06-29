MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty indicates a weak start; HDFC Life in focus

- MSCI warns India, four other emerging markets against restrictive policies
- Aditya Birla Sun Life IPO put on hold by markets regulator Sebi
- Indices end in red despite FM's relief announcement; Titan falls over 1%
- Strong recovery likely to continue for auto ancillary companies
- Margin pressures, valuations could cap returns on Wipro
- Strong debut by Dodla and KIMS, gain 42% and 21% respectively at close
- Market Wrap Podcast, June 28: Here's all that happened in the markets today
- Sugar stocks on a roll on improved outlook; Shree Renuka zooms 127% in June
- Oil India trades higher for 7th straight day, hits 18-month high
- SAT grants interim relief to Franklin Templeton MF, partly stays Sebi order
LIVE market updates: The Indian markets were staring at a weak opening on Tuesday amid a feeble trend in the Asian markets, although the announcement of the much-awaited fiscal package by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman could lend some support to the domestic indices, especially in the first half.
As such, stocks related to specific sectors like health and tourism might remain in focus today. Apart from that, investors will also keep a keen eye on other stock-specific triggers, including the corporate results, while oil price movement -- with OPEC+ meeting in the horizon -- and foreign fund flow will also be tracked.
Results today
IRCTC, Ruchi Soya, Cochin Minerals & Rutile, DCM, Omaxe, Sintex Industries, and Suzlon Energy are among the list of companies that will announce their quarterly earnings on Tuesday.
Global cues
The Nasdaq and S&P 500 hit all-time highs on Monday, fueled by tech stocks as investors expect a robust earnings season while interest rates remain low. Overall, the Dow fell 0.44 per cent, the S&P 500 gained 0.23 per cent, and the Nasdaq added 0.98 per cent.
Meanwhile, the trend was weak among Asian indices early Tuesday, with Japan's Nikkei and Australia's ASX200 dipping 0.9 per cent each, while Hang Seng and Kospi fell 0.3 per cent, each.
(with inputs from Reuters)
