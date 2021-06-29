S&P Global cuts India's growth forecast to 9.5% from 11%, trims EM overall

-
ALSO READ
May retail inflation at 6-month high of 6.3% on higher food, fuel prices
RBI monetary policy: Govt told to cut fuel taxes to ease inflation concerns
RBI lowers FY22 GDP forecast to 9.5%, CPI inflation projected at 5.1%
Rising inflation risk
RBI will stick to pushing economic growth at this stage: Deputy guv MK Jain
-
S&P Global cut its growth forecasts for some of Asia's top economies including India, the Philippines and Malaysia on Monday, offsetting upgrades to China and South Africa and much of Latin America.
The estimates, which feed into S&P's closely-followed sovereign ratings, saw India's growth projection chopped to 9.5% from 11% due to its Covid-19 outbreak, the Philippines' lowered to 6% from 7.9% and Malaysia's downgraded to 4.1% from 6.2%.
In contrast, China's forecast was nudged up to 8.3% from 8%, Brazil's was hoisted to 4.7% from 3.4%, Mexico's to 5.8% from 4.9% while those of South Africa, Poland and Russia were lifted to 4.2%, 4.5% and 3.7%, respectively, from 3.6%, 3.4% and 3.3%.
"The top risk facing emerging market economies (EMs) is a slower-than-expected rollout of the vaccines," S&P's economists said in new report, adding that the pandemic would only subside once vaccinations "reach a level consistent with herd immunity".
In Asia's emerging economies, vaccines are currently being administered at a rate of 0.2 doses per 100 people per day. At this rate, S&P estimated it would take another 23 months for 70% of EM Asia's population to be fully vaccinated.
The second big risk facing emerging economies, it said, was if strong U.S. growth and inflation cause an early tightening of U.S. monetary policy which then pushes up the dollar and makes servicing debt denominated in the U.S. currency more costly.
"While EM policymakers can't control U.S. inflation dynamics and the policy response, they can implement measures to influence domestic growth. In the context of the current pandemic, a key measure is stepping up vaccinations," S&P said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU