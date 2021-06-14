JUST IN
MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty indicates a weak start; Adani group stocks in focus

LIVE markets: Coal India, Indian Overseas Bank, Kajaria Ceramics, Greenply Industries and Uttam Sugar Mills are among 50 firms slated to release their quarterly numbers today

SI Reporter  | New Delhi 

LIVE market updates: Tracking a mixed trade setup, The Indian markets looked set to open lower on Monday, amid mixed global trade setup.

First and foremost, market participants will first react to the IIP numbers which were announced post-market hours on Friday. That apart, on the macro front, both the CPI and WPI inflation for the month of May will be released on Monday. Besides, investors will also track the reopening of the economy, pace of Covid vaccinations, and corporate results.

Oil price movement, rupee's trajectory and FII flows will also sway market mood.
 
Results today

Coal India, Indian Overseas Bank, Kajaria Ceramics, Greenply Industries and Uttam Sugar Mills are among 50 firms slated to release their quarterly numbers today.
Global cues

Asian stocks were mixed Monday in holiday-thinned trading as investors prepared for a key Federal Reserve meeting later in the week. Shares saw modest gains in Japan and slipped in South Korea. Trading volumes are expected to be light with a number of holidays in the region including in Australia, China and Hong Kong.

Japan’s Topix Index gained 0.1 per cent and South Korea’s Kospi Index fell 0.2 per cent. S&P 500 futures rose 0.1 per cent.

Primary market action

The action in the primary market will also be high as two new issues will hit Street today, namely Shyam Metalics and Sona Comstar. READ MORE

