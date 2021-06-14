- SBI Life, HDFC twins topped equity fund managers' buy list in May
- Flows into gold exchange-traded funds moderate as equities rally
- Street signs: Shyam GMP at 35%, demand recovery to aid Power PSUs & more
- Mid-cap information technology players may have hit valuation ceiling
- FPIs invest Rs 13,424 cr in June so far as Covid-19 cases decline
- Five most valued companies add more than Rs 1 trillion in m-cap
- BSE, NSE suspend trading of DHFL shares from June 14: Know why
- Franklin case: Meet Vivek & Roopa Kudva, the couple in Sebi's firing line
- Palm oil prices fall most in nearly a month due to technical selling
- Sensex, Nifty post fourth straight weekly rise; Dr Reddy's rises over 3%
MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty indicates a weak start; Adani group stocks in focus
LIVE markets: Coal India, Indian Overseas Bank, Kajaria Ceramics, Greenply Industries and Uttam Sugar Mills are among 50 firms slated to release their quarterly numbers today
Topics
MARKET LIVE | Markets | Sensex
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
LIVE market updates: Tracking a mixed trade setup, The Indian markets looked set to open lower on Monday, amid mixed global trade setup.
First and foremost, market participants will first react to the IIP numbers which were announced post-market hours on Friday. That apart, on the macro front, both the CPI and WPI inflation for the month of May will be released on Monday. Besides, investors will also track the reopening of the economy, pace of Covid vaccinations, and corporate results.
Oil price movement, rupee's trajectory and FII flows will also sway market mood.
Results today
Coal India, Indian Overseas Bank, Kajaria Ceramics, Greenply Industries and Uttam Sugar Mills are among 50 firms slated to release their quarterly numbers today.
Global cues
Asian stocks were mixed Monday in holiday-thinned trading as investors prepared for a key Federal Reserve meeting later in the week. Shares saw modest gains in Japan and slipped in South Korea. Trading volumes are expected to be light with a number of holidays in the region including in Australia, China and Hong Kong.
Japan’s Topix Index gained 0.1 per cent and South Korea’s Kospi Index fell 0.2 per cent. S&P 500 futures rose 0.1 per cent.
Primary market action
The action in the primary market will also be high as two new issues will hit Street today, namely Shyam Metalics and Sona Comstar. READ MORE
