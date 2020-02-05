JUST IN
MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty suggests a flat start for domestic indices

SI Reporter  | New Delhi 

EVENT HIGHLIGHTS

markets
With the Budget blues in the past, investors now shift their focus to corporate earnings, low Brent crude, and global developments. For today, markets would track Services PMI data for the month of January due later today, along with December quarter earnings.

RESULTS TODAY

A total of 126 companies, including Adani Enterprises, Berger Paints, Cipla, and Indiabulls Housing, are scheduled to announce their December quarter results.
 
GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian stocks steadied on Wednesday on expectations that the People’s Bank of China is likely to lower its key lending rate on February 20, and cut banks’ reserve requirement ratios in the coming weeks, news agency Reuters reported.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.3 per cent. Australian shares were up 0.58 per cent, while Japan's Nikkei stock index rose 1.19 per cent.

On Wall Street, the Nasdaq hit a record high on Tuesday and the S&P 500 posted its biggest one-day gain in about six months, while the Dow Jones notched its biggest single-day rise in more than five months. The Dow Jones rose 1.44 per cent, the S&P 500 gained 1.50 per cent, and the Nasdaq Composite added 2.1 per cent.

In commodities, oil prices remained weak on worries about a long-term dent in demand for energy and other commodities despite hopes for more output cuts from OPEC and its allies.

