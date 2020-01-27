JUST IN
MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty suggests gap-down start for domestic indices

SI Reporter  | New Delhi 

The pre-Budget buzz and the ongoing corporate results will be the top factors giving direction to the markets today. Traders will also track the impact of the coronavirus outbreak, which has killed 56 people in China and rattled investors globally.

Investors will react to ICICI Bank's Q3 results on Monday. A total of 58 companies, including Torrent Pharma, Dr Reddy's, and HDFC are scheduled to announce their December quarter results today.

Shares slid on Monday as investors shunned equities on growing concerns over the scope of a China virus outbreak. US S&P 500 mini futures shed 1.2 per cent in early Asian trade. The Nikkei futures traded in Chicago suggested Japanese shares are on course for a steep 2 per cent decline.
 
In commodities, oil prices slumped a further 2 per cent to multi-month lows on Monday as the rising number of cases of the new China virus deepened concerns about demand for crude. Brent crude fell by $1.12 a barrel to $59.57.

(With inputs from Reuters)

