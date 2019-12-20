- Investors may keep turning to safe stocks over uncertainity: Credit Suisse
- Relief for textile units in Maharashtra as state govt offers power subsidy
- Centre proposes jewellery parks on unused Special Economic Zone land
- Dr Reddy's reaping benefits of domestic market focus, outperforms peers
- SRF's revenue growth, margins to be driven by chemicals business
- Of 15 IPO stocks, 11 gave listing gains in 2019; IRCTC listed 101% higher
- UTI MF files draft papers for IPO; issue size likely to be up to Rs 4000 cr
- Two-thirds of FII bets slip in red; overseas investors at receiving end
- Growing at double-digits, domestic air passenger traffic may dip: Icra
- Cummins India: A value trap for investors or value buy? Analysts cautious
MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty suggests a flat start for domestic indices
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Markets are likely to remain in a range amid lack of meaningful triggers today.
Tata Sons, the holding company of the salt-to-software conglomerate, is looking at approaching the vacation Bench of the Supreme Court for a stay against the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) order to reverse the status of the company from private to public limited and reinstating Cyrus Mistry as a director on its board and on three group firms READ MORE HERE
GLOBAL CUES
Asian shares traded near 18-month highs on Friday as trade thinned in the run-up to Christmas and investors seemed content to digest the gains already made so far this month. In the overnight trade, Wall Street’s major indexes resumed their rally with fresh records on talk of trade deal signing.
(With inputs from Reuters)
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
