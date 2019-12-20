JUST IN
MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty suggests a flat start for domestic indices

SI Reporter  | New Delhi 

Markets are likely to remain in a range amid lack of meaningful triggers today.

Tata Sons, the holding company of the salt-to-software conglomerate, is looking at approaching the vacation Bench of the Supreme Court for a stay against the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) order to reverse the status of the company from private to public limited and reinstating Cyrus Mistry as a director on its board and on three group firms READ MORE HERE

GLOBAL CUES

Asian shares traded near 18-month highs on Friday as trade thinned in the run-up to Christmas and investors seemed content to digest the gains already made so far this month. In the overnight trade, Wall Street’s major indexes resumed their rally with fresh records on talk of trade deal signing.

