MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty sheds 200 pts, suggests a lower start in Indian mkts
Global cues and fresh news flow on Covid-19 pandemic will be the top triggers for investors this week. Globally, the total number of reported cases has now risen to over 7.2 lakh with nearly 34,000 deaths. In India, the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases has crossed 1,000 mark, with 27 people dead so far.
Market participants will also await more relief measures from the government, especially the ones addressing industry-specific worries. Moreover, auto sales data for March will start trickling in this week which will affect individual stock movement.
GLOBAL CUES
Asian shares slid on Monday as fears mounted that the global shutdown for the coronavirus could last for months, doing untold harm to economies. E-Mini futures for the S&P 500 skidded 1.2 per cent right from the bell, and Japan’s Nikkei 3.2 per cent. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan eased 0.2 per cent, while South Korea shed 2.7 per cent.
Crude oil benchmarks dropped on Monday, extending last week’s losses as the global coronavirus pandemic worsened and the Saudi Arabia-Russia price war showed no signs of abating. Brent futures fell 5.6 per cent to $23.53 a barrel.
(with inputs from Reuters)
